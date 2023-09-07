Putnam County Community Center to hold AARP Driver Safety Course Sept. 11-12

The Putnam County Community Center will hold a AARP Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

This course is a classroom and online driver refresher designed for drivers age 50 or older.

It will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about changes that drivers may need to accept.

At completion of this course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may entitle them to a premium discount. Attendees must attend both days of the course.

Course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members for materials. This course is also free to participants who are enrolled in United Healthcare Insurance.

To register for this course, call 815-339-2711.