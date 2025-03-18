Scholarship applications available for 2 IVCC students to transfer to NIU

Applications became available Monday, March 17, for two scholarships to be awarded to Illinois Valley Community College students who will transfer to Northern Illinois University to study accounting or STEM coursework. (Mark Busch)

IVCC students have until Monday, April 14, to submit the application, essay and required documents to the IVCC Foundation office to be considered for these significant scholarship awards.

The accountancy scholarship is awarded to an IVCC student graduating this spring or transferring who will begin studying junior level accountancy at NIU this fall. Applicants must demonstrate a desire to pursue a professional, non-teaching career. The award covers full tuition and required fees for the first year at NIU and may be renewed for the student’s senior year.

A $5,000 STEM scholarship is awarded to an IVCC student graduating this spring or transferring to NIU to begin junior level science, technology, engineering or math major coursework this fall. The scholarship is renewable for senior year. Students participating in the NIU Honors Program may qualify for full tuition and required fees support. Applicants must demonstrate a desire to pursue a non-teaching career. For information on how to apply for both of these scholarships, contact the IVCC Foundation Office, Room C-202, donna_swiskoski@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0551.

The scholarships were established by Bill and Dian Taylor, who are alumni of both IVCC and NIU. In 2013, IVCC honored their philanthropy by naming its new counseling complex The William and Dian Taylor Student Development Commons.