Remembering Roger Cannon, a basketball legend at Neponset, dedicated career coach at Marengo

Roger Cannon never sought attention.

He was a humble, quiet leader and scoring machine for the Neponset Zephyrs in the mid-1960s.

He went on to a highly successful coaching career, happily serving as the right-hand man to Marengo High School coach Bill Berry, whose teams won 14 regionals and five sectionals in 27 years with a Class A state appearance in 1990.

Cannon was the natural choice to succeed Barry as head coach, leading the Indians to two regional titles, one sectional championship and a 79-16 record in three seasons from 1997-2000. His first and last teams went 27-3, including the 1997-98 team that lost in the supersectional to undefeated Hall, the eventual state runner-up.

For many years, IBCA executive board museum director and former Harvard coach Bruce Firchau wanted to nominate his good friend for the IBCA Hall of Fame.

Cannon emphatically told him no. So much so, he said it would threaten their friendship if he did.

“I wanted to nominate him years ago. He told me, ‘No.’ Said he wouldn’t speak to me or come to the event,” Firchau said from the IHSA state tournament Thursday.

Cannon finally relented, accepting the nomination as a “Career Coach” last fall, which was approved for induction on May 3 in Normal.

Sadly, Cannon will not make it to the ceremony in May. He passed away after a battle with cancer on March 6. He was 77.

Firchau was on his way to Spring Valley to pick up Cannon’s Hall of Fame plaque and received a call that the coach had passed. He later delivered the plaque to his son, John.

That was Roger Cannon, never seeking fame, when he was very much Hall of Fame worthy in every way.

In a 1999 interview for his induction into the Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame for his playing days at Neponset, Cannon said, “I’ve had a great time, nothing but fun for all these years. Not many people can say that in this emotional business, but it’s true.”

The Cannon sure-shot scored 1,809 points for the Zephyrs (1962-66), a boys school record that stood until Neponset closed its doors in 1999. Chuck Blake, who was a classmate with Cannon from kindergarten through high school, said Cannon was not only a great talent, but a great teammate, leading the Zephyrs to two district championships and the Little 8 Conference championship his senior year.

“He was the world’s best teammates and great leader. Head and shoulders above rest of us as far as basketball ability. Pretty much a legend around this area,” said Blake, who came back to coach the tiny Neponset girls program to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. “He had great leadership qualities. Didn’t brag, didn’t show anybody up. A quiet leader and very competitive.”

A three-sport athlete, Cannon broke his wrist pole vaulting the spring of his junior year. In the fall, Blake said Cannon did limited practices with hopes he would return for the big football game against LaMoille, which was running three years undefeated in the old Little Eight Conference.

“He was not doctor released to play the night of the game and was replaced at end by freshman Clifford Gunning,” Blake recalled. “Cliff caught two long TD passes that night and we won. Coach Freeman, who loved Roger as we all did, laughed that Roger should win the game ball as MVP, because speed was not his forte and though he had great hands, those passes would have been 20-yard gains at best.”

But basketball was always Cannon’s passion. Cannon was a four-year varsity starter, playing with a core of teammates including Jon Pickering, Dan Stetson, Joe Robinson, Don Brady and Blake, never having a losing season with two district championships and an undefeated Little 8 championship his senior season.

Former Marengo boys basketball coach Roger Cannon.

Blake remembers how Pickering scored 47 points one night and Cannon followed with 55 points the next game to break the short-lived record.

“We farm community kids played many a pickup game on a dirt court behind his house and drank from a garden hose as well,” Blake said. “Nothing fancy, just fond memories and fellowship that has endured time with the great Roger Cannon and his teammates.”

Roger married his high school cheerleader sweetheart, Sherry Stable, who proceeded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Joe’s Place in Marengo from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 15. Attendees are asked to wear Marengo’s maroon and white colors.

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com