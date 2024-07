Shane Kimble (30-V), of Danville, Ind., races in the K-Pro Runabout during the Lake DePue Pro National Championship Boat Races on Friday. Kimble won K-Pro Hydro on Saturday. (Scott Anderson)

Jonathan Nilsen, Doug Hall and Justin Gibson all picked up their second title of the weekend Saturday at the Lake DePue Pro National Championship Boat Races in DePue.

Nilsen repeated as champion in C Racing Runabout, Hall won 700 Hydro and Gibson won the title in C Service Hydro, dethroning Nielsen, who placed second.

Also Saturday, Jerry Davis Sr. won 250 Runabout, Shane Kimble took home the win in K-Pro Hydro, Vincent Buskirk claimed 700 Runabout and Amy Nydahl won 350 Hydro.