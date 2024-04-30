NewsTribune Baseball Notebook: Rowes enjoying family connection at Henry

Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe picks a ball at shortstop during the Class 1A state title game last season. Rowe has moved from shortstop to catcher this season. He's also the Mallards' No. 2 pitcher and No. 3 hitter. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Last spring, Ted Rowe was an assistant coach for the Henry-Senachwine baseball team as the Mallards finished as the runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament.

This season, he’s taken over as head coach and is enjoying that role while having his nephews Carson and Preston Rowe on the roster.

“It’s been a fun and unique dynamic this season having the opportunity to coach my two nephews,” Ted Rowe said. “I was lucky enough to play baseball at the University of Illinois and then professionally in the Frontier League, and it’s been a joy sharing the knowledge and experience gained with my two nephews. More than that, it’s nice to have our relationships blossom off the field.”

Carson Rowe, a sophomore, started last season at shortstop but this spring has helped the Mallards fill some holes left by graduation as the team’s catcher, No. 3 hitter and No. 2 pitcher.

He’s hitting .448 with six doubles, 18 runs scored and 13 RBIs. On the mound, he’s 4-2 with a 2.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 innings.

“He is still working on blocking technique behind the plate, however, he has been our best player at the plate and on the mound this year so far,” Ted Rowe said. “Carson is extremely efficient and has shown flashes of pinpoint control. Being Carson is only 15 years old, it will be exciting to watch him in the coming years.”

Preston Rowe is hitting .299 with 14 runs and eight RBIs.

St. Bede pitcher Gino Ferrari fires a pitch to Marquette at Masinelli Field on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

BROTHERS IN ARMS

St. Bede and Hall both have a pair of brothers who have been significant contributors on the mound this season.

For St. Bede, senior Seth Ferrari is 5-2, while sophomore brother Gino is 1-1. Seth Ferrari has a 2.88 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 34 innings, while Gino Ferrari owns a 2.22 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings.

For Hall, senior Max Bryant is second in the area with a 0.98 ERA, while freshman Luke Bryant has a 2.05 ERA.

Max Bryant is 5-0 with 55 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings, while Luke Bryant is 1-2 with 19 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

[ NewsTribune baseball leader board ]

GOING FOR EXTRA BASES

La Salle-Peru’s Jacob Gross has shown some power this spring.

He’s hitting .364 (24-66), which ranks 10th in the area, and nearly half of his hits have gone for extra bases. He has six doubles, three triples and two home runs, which all rank top three in the area.

Gross also is tied for second in the area with 24 RBIs.

FINISHING WHAT HE STARTS

Entering the season, Mendota coach Cody Zinke expected the pitching staff to be a strength for the Trojans.

However, Mendota has been hit by injuries.

With Jace Baird and Braiden Freeman out, senior Izaiah Nanez has stepped up on the mound.

Nanez has thrown five complete games this spring – finishing every game he’s started – while also coming on in relief in a tie game against Princeton.

Nanez is 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 innings.

He’s also come through at the plate and played strong defense at shortstop when he’s not on the mound.

Over the past five games, Nanez is hitting .550 with five runs and five RBIs, including a walk-off hit against Princeton.

On the season, he’s hitting .500 with seven doubles, 10 RBIs and eight runs.

At shortstop, Nanez has made only two errors.

“He has not only been our best player, but he is our unquestioned leader,” Zinke said. “Every guy on the team looks to Izaiah when we need someone to step up for us, and he usually does. He has the best attitude on the team, never getting on anyone for making an error, and always has his teammates’ backs. I can’t say enough good things about him. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”

Princeton catcher Ace Christiansen tags out Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress in the fourth inning of Monday's game at Prather Field. The Storm rallied for a 9-7 win with six runs in the seventh inning. (Mike Vaughn)

VETERAN PRESENCE

Bureau Valley returned only a handful of players from last year’s team, but those players have done a good job as veterans on a young Storm roster.

Junior Elijah Endress is hitting an area-best .538 with 21 RBIs and 16 runs and has nine multihit games while playing catcher, third base and pitcher for the Storm.

“Elijah Endress has had a tremendous year at the plate,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said.

Junior Bryce Helms is 3-0 with an area-best 0.93 ERA.

“Bryce Helms has stepped up in his second year with us to lead on the mound, pitching deep into games and being extremely competitive every time out.”

Sophomore Logan Philhower is hitting .340 with 17 RBIs and 11 runs and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

LEADING THE WAY

Jordan Heider is leading Fieldcrest in most offensive categories and also is among the area leaders in several categories.

Heider is hitting .458 with two home runs, including a walk-off homer against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, and several doubles. He also leads the Knights with 15 runs and is tied for second on the team with 10 RBIs.

Heider has contributed on the mound, as well, with a 2.10 ERA in four relief appearances.