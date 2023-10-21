NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Seneca: Mendota junior Anthony Kelson ran the 3-mile course in 18:01.3 on Saturday to place fourth in the Class 1A Seneca Regional.
Teammate Dagen Setchell placed ninth in 18:52.6 to help the Trojans place third a a team to advance to the Oregon Sectional.
Henry-Senachwine and Princeton also advanced as a team to the sectional.
For the Mallards, James Braun placed 18th in 20:05.1, Noah Dorsey was 22nd in 20:51.1 and Preston Rowe was 26th in 21:25.9.
Augustus Swanson led the Tigers as he placed eighth in 18:38.8.
Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado advanced individually by placing 15th in 19:41.4, while St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic also qualified for sectional by finishing 20th in 20:42.9.
In the girls race, Princeton, Amboy co-op and Mendota advanced as teams.
For the Tigresses, Payton Frueh placed 11th in 23:05, Ruby Acker finished 16th in 23:32.6 and Alexandra Waca was 23rd in 25:02.
Audrey Wells led the Clippers by finishing 25th in 25:36.3, while Anna Valdes was 44th in 30:20.9 to lead the Trojans.
Henry-Midland sophomore Daniella Bumber earned an individual sectional berth by placing fourth in 21:16.2.
At Metamora: Three La Salle-Peru runners advanced out of the Class 2A Metamora Regional.
In the girls race, L-P senior Ashlee Lord ran the 2.94-mile course in 19:27.2 to place 14th, while classmate Anya De La Luz finished 23rd in 20:22.6.
In the boys race, junior Adam Kasperski finished 25th in 16:58.2, while sophomore Braylin Bond finished 35th in 17:37, missing advancement by seven seconds.
Both L-P teams placed eighth.
The three L-P advancers will run next week in the Geneseo Sectional.
At Peoria: Fieldcrest junior Caleb Krischel ran the 3.1-mile course in 17:52.9 to place 18th in the Class 1A Peoria Notre Dame Regional to earn an individual berth in the Elmwood Sectional.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest senior Claire Phillips also earned a trip to sectional by finishing 32nd in 22:37.6.
At Walnut: Bureau Valley sophomore Adrian Gallardo ran the 3-mile course in 18:34 to place 31st in the Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional and advance to the Oregon Sectional.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Byron: The La Salle-Peru co-op finished second in the Northern Illinois Independent Invite.
The Cavaliers tallied 316 points to finish behind Byron (383) and ahead of Morrison (130).
Emma Short and Sam Nauman notched wins for L-P as Short claimed the 500-yard freestyle in 5:44.44, while Nauman took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.53.
MEN’S SOCCER
Kishwaukee 1, IVCC 0: The Eagles were kept off the scoreboard in an Arrowhead Conference game in Malta. With the win, Kishwaukee claimed the conference title.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kishwaukee 2, IVCC 1: The Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Malta.
FRIDAY RESULT
VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County 2, Earlville 0: Maggie Richetta had 26 digs, seven kills, six points and five blocks to lead the Panthers to a 26-24, 25-17 victory in a nonconference match in Granville.
Ava Hatton had 19 digs, seven kills, seven points, two aces and a block for PC (20-12-1), while Megan Wasilewski contributed 17 assists, 15 digs and five points.
Brooklynn Guelde had 14 assists, 13 digs, three kills, five points, two aces and a block for Earlville, while Mady Olson 15 digs and four kills.