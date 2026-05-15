Pru Mangan, Abbi Armstrong take sectional titles; Marquette softball tops BCC: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls track and field

FCW’s Armstrong, Fieldcrest‘s Mangan win sectional titles: At the Class 1A Tremont Sectional held Thursday, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland sophomore Abbi Armstrong advanced to state in three events, hitting state-qualifying marks with a fifth-place finish in the 100 (12.67 seconds) and a fourth in the 200 (26.24) while winning the sectional title in the long jump (5.10 meters).

A pair of area seniors – FCW’s Kaylee Delehimer (5th, 16.45 in the 100 hurdles; 2nd, 10.25 in the triple jump) and Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan (2nd, 9.92 meters in the shot put; 1st, 31.68 in the discus) – each qualified for state in two events.

Bass fishing

Woodland, Flanagan-Cornell runners-up at sectionals: At the IHSA Braidwood Lake Regional, the Woodland duo of Garet Cain and Marley Adams placed second behind champion Reed-Custer and advanced to next Thursday’s Big Basin Marina Sectional on the Des Plaines River. The Seneca team of Michael Kucinic, Lincoln Hebel, Max Mancuso and Chris Thompson placed fifth at Braidwood Lake and also advanced.

At the IHSA Lake Bloomington Sectional, Flanagan-Cornell sophomores Dylan Carls and Cody Pinkerton placed runner-up to Bloomington Central Catholic to also earn a sectional bid. The Flacons will head to the Lake Clinton Sectional.

Softball

Marquette 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 4: At Bloomington, the visiting Crusaders (22-7) scored four runs early and the run that proved to be the difference in the fourth, then held on thanks to the work in the circle from winning pitcher Kinley Rick (7 IP, 3 ER, 4 K).

Marquette scored its five runs on seven singles – Kesley Cuchra (one RBI) and Hunter Hopkins each contributing two of them. Lily Brewer singled and drove in two.

Kinley Rick (J.T. Pedelty)

Ottawa 17, Coal City 5 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the visiting Pirates (19-8) won the nonconference affair, taking control with a four-run second inning and putting it away with seven in the fifth.

Aubrey Sullivan (two hits, six RBIs) and Teagan Darif (four hits, five RBIs, four runs scored) both homered twice for Ottawa, with Kennedy Kane adding a solo shot. Reese Purcell added three hits and Piper Lewis two in support of the winning pitcher, Kane (5 IP, 3 ER, 3 K).

Earlville 5, Plano 3: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (12-10) won their regular-season finale led by a two-hit, two-RBI, three-run, one-homer performance from Savana Lawton.

Bailey Miller also provided two hits in support of winning pitcher Addie Scherer (7 IP, 0 ER, 5 K).

Putnam Co. 3, Serena 1: At Serena, the host Huskers (11-9) were limited to two hits – one an Anna Hjerpe double – in the nonconference defeat.

Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 1 ER, 14 K) suffered the hard-luck pitching loss.

Baseball

Putnam Co. 13, Serena 3 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (11-10) fell to the visiting Panthers, trailing throughout.

Ian Watkins (2 IP, 8 ER, 0 K) was dealt the pitching loss. Nate Kelley doubled, while both Ian Watkins and Tucker Whiteaker singled in runs for the Huskers.

Lexington 12, WFC 2 (5 inn.): At Lexington, the visiting Warriors (1-18) were topped by their old Midstate Conference foes.

Brayden Matsko (3 IP, 8 ER, 2 K) suffered the loss on the mound, but provided half of Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell’s four hits with a pair of singles. Parker Hopkins drove in a run.

Dwight 14, Peotone 7: At Peotone, the visiting Trojans (19-11) doubled-up their former conference foe with a 16-hit attack spearheaded by Ayden Collom (single, triple, homer, two RBIs), Jacob Wilkey (single, double, homer, four RBIs) and Joey Starks (two singles, triple, one RBI).

Starks (4 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) pitched the win.