Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to hold April 2 meeting

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. (Photo provided)

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Princeton.

This month’s program will feature guild member Carol Gerbitz presenting a bag trunk show featuring many of the bags she has made. Light refreshments will be served.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee, which can be applied to the guild membership fee if someone joins the night of the meeting. New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24.

In addition to the monthly meeting, the guild will also have an open sew day at the church starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Bring your projects, machine, handwork, or whatever you would like to work on and join us.

For more information about the Covered Bridge Quilters Guild, contact coordinator Terry Johnson at 815-866-3534 or member Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635.

The New Hope Church of the Nazarene is located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.