Princeton retirement home’s ‘A Night at Tiffany’s’ anniversary fundraiser set for April 11

Greenfield Retirement Home will hold “A Night at Tiffany’s” 115th anniversary celebration and fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Chapel Hill Golf Course and Event Center, 12927 Illinois State Route 26, Princeton.

The fundraiser will include a presentation about the retirement home’s history. The celebration also features a cash bar, dinner, silent and live art auction, and keepsake photo. Greenfield Retirement Home is also selling raffle tickets for a Return to Tiffany Heart Toggle necklace designed by Tiffany & Co. The tickets are limited to 200 and cost $25 or $100 for five.

The fundraiser costs $75 or $115 for VIP tickets. The VIP tickets include a pre-event cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, auction items sneak peak and premier seating. To buy tickets, call 815-872-2261 or visit the retirement home’s Facebook page.