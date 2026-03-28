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Princeton retirement home’s ‘A Night at Tiffany’s’ anniversary fundraiser set for April 11

April 11 event features dinner, auctions and raffle; proceeds support retirement home operations

Greenfield Retirement Home at 508 Park Ave. E, Princeton. It will host the Bureau County Retired Teachers Association's meeting at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

Greenfield Retirement Home at 508 Park Ave. E, Princeton. (Photo provided by the Bureau County Retired Teachers Association)

By Kate Santillan

Greenfield Retirement Home will hold “A Night at Tiffany’s” 115th anniversary celebration and fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Chapel Hill Golf Course and Event Center, 12927 Illinois State Route 26, Princeton.

The fundraiser will include a presentation about the retirement home’s history. The celebration also features a cash bar, dinner, silent and live art auction, and keepsake photo. Greenfield Retirement Home is also selling raffle tickets for a Return to Tiffany Heart Toggle necklace designed by Tiffany & Co. The tickets are limited to 200 and cost $25 or $100 for five.

The fundraiser costs $75 or $115 for VIP tickets. The VIP tickets include a pre-event cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, auction items sneak peak and premier seating. To buy tickets, call 815-872-2261 or visit the retirement home’s Facebook page.

Bureau CountyBCRPrincetonIllinois Valley Front Headlines