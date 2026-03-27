$17.9M I-80 project in Bureau County begins March 30

Crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation will mill and resurface the nearly 14-mile work zone on I-80 that spans from one mile west of the Illinois 26 interchange in Princeton to one mile west of the Illinois 89 interchange in Ladd. Construction work will begin Monday, March 30. (Scott Anderson)

Weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin a $17.9 million resurfacing project on Interstate 80 in Bureau County on Monday, March 30.

The nearly 14-mile work zone spans from one mile west of the Route 26 interchange in Princeton to one mile west of the Route 89 interchange in Ladd.

The project will mill and resurface I-80 and the ramps at the Route 26 and I-180 interchanges. Work will be split into two 7-mile segments.

Ramp work at the Route 26 and I-180 interchanges will occur at night and include temporary closures.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times, except during holiday weekends when all lanes will be open.

Work will begin on the western seven miles and is anticipated to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. Work will then begin on the eastern 7 miles, with the entire project expected to be completed in October.

IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to work zone signs and changed conditions.

Drivers should obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices, and watch for workers and equipment.

The $17.9 million project is part of Rebuild Illinois, a 12-year statewide program.

Since its launch, the program has invested more than $20 billion in improvements to highways, bridges and safety infrastructure statewide.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck, investing a total of $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

According to the IDOT 2026 Highway Improvement Program, other projects are planned for later this year in the region, including in Buda, Hennepin and Oglesby.

Construction also recently began on other Rebuild Illinois projects in IDOT District 3, including the I-39/I-80 interchange in La Salle and the Route 23 bridge over I-80 in Ottawa.