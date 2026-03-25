Panchero’s targets summer opening in Princeton

A view of the Jersey Mike's Subs building located at the intersection of Route 26 and Backbone Road on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Princeton . (Scott Anderson)

Panchero’s Mexican Grill officially confirmed that it will be opening up a new location in Princeton as early as this summer.

The announcement was confirmed through a company press release detailing a new franchise agreement with Mex Midwest, a multi-unit restaurant group that will bring three Panchero’s locations to the Midwest, including two in northern Illinois.

According to the release, the first location under the partnership is planned for Princeton, with a second restaurant expected to open in Sterling this fall.

The restaurant will open at 1839 N. Main St., Unit 1, in the same commercial building as the incoming Jersey Mike’s Subs location. Princeton City Planner Michael Zearing said the restaurant would occupy the south side of the building.

With a similar style to Chipotle or Qdoba, Panchero’s offers tacos, burritos and quesadillas with a variety of customizable options for each.

Panchero’s has already established four locations in the state, including in Peoria, Rockford, Moline and Quincy.