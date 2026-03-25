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Illinois Valley

Panchero’s targets summer opening in Princeton

New franchise deal brings fast-casual chain to North Main Street

A view of the Jersey Mike's Subs building located at the intersection of Route 26 and Backbone Road on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Princeton .

A view of the Jersey Mike's Subs building located at the intersection of Route 26 and Backbone Road on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Princeton . (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

Panchero’s Mexican Grill officially confirmed that it will be opening up a new location in Princeton as early as this summer.

The announcement was confirmed through a company press release detailing a new franchise agreement with Mex Midwest, a multi-unit restaurant group that will bring three Panchero’s locations to the Midwest, including two in northern Illinois.

According to the release, the first location under the partnership is planned for Princeton, with a second restaurant expected to open in Sterling this fall.

The restaurant will open at 1839 N. Main St., Unit 1, in the same commercial building as the incoming Jersey Mike’s Subs location. Princeton City Planner Michael Zearing said the restaurant would occupy the south side of the building.

With a similar style to Chipotle or Qdoba, Panchero’s offers tacos, burritos and quesadillas with a variety of customizable options for each.

Panchero’s has already established four locations in the state, including in Peoria, Rockford, Moline and Quincy.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.