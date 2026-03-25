Indoor gardening program set April 2 in Princeton

The Princeton Public Library, 698 E Peru St., will be the site of an indoor gardening program hosted by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners. (Shaw File photo)

Are you interested in learning how to grow fresh produce year-round?

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host an indoor gardening program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2 at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E Peru St.

The program will teach people how to grow herbs, salad greens and other edible plants indoors, regardless of the season. Organizers said the program is designed for both beginners and experienced gardeners.

Registration is available online on the extension’s website.

For more information or to request accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.