$1.3M grant going towards demolitions on Illinois Avenue in Mendota

Demolition of two buildings on the 800 block of Illinois Avenue began Tuesday morning in Mendota. (Mathias Woerner)

Demolition has begun on two buildings in the 800 block of Illinois Ave in Mendota.

The city of Mendota received a $1.3 million Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield Grant to support demolition, remediation, and development planning at the site of the former auto parts store and laundromat, as well as to clean up property at another Illinois Avenue address.

The planned development for the site of these buildings includes a pavilion and community space.

The Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental company was awarded the grant and as part of planning for the site’s future development. Mendota Project Director Annie Short said the company has provided support for the design of the pavilion.

Demolition of two buildings on the 800 block of Illinois Avenue in Mendota. (Mathias Woerner)

“The pavilion and community space is a fundraiser through Reimagine Mendota and partnership with the city of Mendota,” Short said. “Currently, we are working on the design and hope by early summer to have the designs for the site to share with the community.”

According to the Reimagine Mendota website, the organization will collect pictures and ideas from residents about their desired design and amenities.

The group will then work with the city and contracted architect to fully design the space. This will, in turn, assist with fundraising and establishing the full amount of money needed for what is designed for the pavilion and community space.

The goal for the project is to raise $100,000 and receive a dollar-for-dollar match from Black Brothers Inc., who pledged to match up to that $100,000 figure according to Reimagine Mendota for a total of $200,000.

According to the EPA, brownfield grants bring unique technical and program management experience, as well as public and environmental health expertise, to individual communities to encourage and strengthen local efforts to meet economic development and public health goals.