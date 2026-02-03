Marquette baseball coach Todd Hopkins nominated for National Coach of the Year honor

Marquette head coach Todd Hopkins talks during the press conference alongside Crusaders players Alec Novotney, Anthony Couch and Griffin Dobberstein after defeating Routt in the 2024 Class 1A state semifinals at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Todd Hopkins, head baseball coach at Marquette Academy, has been nominated for the National High School Coaches Association’s (NHSACA) Coach of the Year accolade by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA), one of just eight finalists nationwide.

“The nomination recognizes Coach Hopkins’ dedication, leadership and commitment to excellence both on and off the field,” Marquette released in a statement. “Our players, families and entire Marquette community are lucky to have you leading the program.”

Led by Hopkins – also the school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach after a long tenure as its girls basketball coach – the Crusaders have won the IHSA Class 1A state championship each of the past two years and with most of last season’s roster eligible to return look positioned to contend for the Class 2A title this coming spring. Marquette has won regional championships each of the past nine seasons, including three state championships and two additional state finals appearances resulting in third- and fourth-place finishes.

The selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specified rubric to assign points in each category.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation, formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

“It is with great pleasure that the National High School Coaches Association announces the advancement of Todd Hopkins from Marquette Academy as a finalist for the 2026 National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in the sport of baseball,” the NHSACA said in its announcement.

Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet, which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s National Convention at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, on July 1, 2026.