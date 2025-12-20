Woodland grabs early lead, never lets up in win against Marquette

Marquette’s Michael Coutts and Woodland’s Nate Berry chase down a loose ball in the first quarter Friday at Woodland. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Woodland was locked in from the start Friday.

The Warriors scored the first five points against Marquette and never trailed on their way to a 58-43 victory in Tri-County Conference play at the Warrior Dome.

Woodland coach Connor Kaminke has been able to rely on that focus and intensity from the Warriors in the young season.

“In our biggest games of the year so far, these guys have shown up,” Kaminke said. “I didn’t have any doubt they were going to show up (Friday).”

The Crusaders (6-3, 2-1) drew within four points early in the fourth quarter after a three-point play from Luke McCullough. Woodland’s Nate Barry and Nolan Price answered with 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 44-34 lead.

The Warriors (5-4, 3-0) converted nine times from beyond the arc.

“We knew we were the underdogs, so we felt like we had nothing to lose and we played like it,” Warriors senior Noah Decker said. “We shared the ball well and got a lead on them, and when we got that lead, we knew that we could hold it and keep them down, and that’s what we did.”

Marquette’s Rocky Haiduke tries to drive to the net past Woodland’s Nate Berry in the 1st period Friday at Woodland. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

While Woodland took a 31-16 lead into halftime, Kaminke said he knew Marquette was going to make some runs in the second half.

With 3 minutes remaining in the game, the Crusaders made a final run and drew within six after a pair of baskets from Lucas Craig and an offensive rebound and put back from McCullough, but the Warriors answered again with a pair of free throws from Jaron Follmer and a Price 3-pointer.

“There was a moment there where they started to split our gaps and were getting on the glass a little better,” Kaminke said of the Crusaders. “But we just weathered the storm. We continued to get downhill. Finally, Nate (Berry) hit a big 3, and we got one of those big buckets to drop, so we could take a big deep breath and say, ‘We’re OK.’

“Multiple times we could have given in to their run. And we knew one was coming, but credit my guys, they took some punches and they weathered the storm.”

Marquette’s Bradyn Hermann tries to knock the ball away from Woodland’s Brezdyn Simons in the 1st period Friday at Woodland. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

The Warriors built their early lead pressuring the ball on the perimeter and keeping the Crusaders from getting inside.

“The first half, defensively, it was some of the best I’ve seen us defend and rebound,” Kaminke said. “Since I’ve been on the sidelines, it’s some of the best defense we’ve played. They understood the assignment and they executed the game plan.”

Offensively, the Warriors provided a balanced attack with perimeter shooting and slashing to the hoop. The Warriors shot 28 free throws to the Crusaders’ 12.

Four Warriors players finished with double digits in scoring. Berry led all scorers with 16 points, Price turned in 14 and Decker and Follmer had 10 apiece. Brezdyn Simons rounded out the scoring with 8 points.

McCullough finished with a team-high 12 points for the Crusaders. Craig tallied 10 points and Griffin Dobberstein finished with nine.

Marquette coach Todd Hopkins tipped his hat to Woodland.

“Give Woodland credit,” Hopkins said. “Connor did a heck of a job. He outcoached us, their kids outplayed us. They played really well. I was impressed with them.”

When asked what the Crusaders would need to clean up next time on the floor, Hopkins said “everything.”

Decker said the Warriors will enjoy the conference win.

“It feels great,” Decker said. “It helps going 3-0 in the conference. But right now, it’s just baby steps at a time.”

Kaminke said this Warriors group is the most competitive he’s coached.

“Every single one of them has a new role this year,” Kaminke said. “Each game we get a little more comfortable in our roles and a little more confident in each other.”