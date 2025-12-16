Christmas tournaments coming up to a gym near you

Keighley Davis and the Princeton Tigresses will return to the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament beginning Friday. Ottawa is the defending champion. (Scott Anderson)

The bows on some Christmas tournament packages will be untied before Christmas while some will have to wait until after old St. Nick arrives.

Here’s a rundown of the Bureau County area boys and girls tournaments:

Girls basketball

At Ottawa: The Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament tips off Friday, Dec. 19 with the final day set for Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Princeton returns for its third year Ottawa. The Tigresses (8-0), who placed fourth a year ago, will have pool games vs. LaSalle-Peru (3-5) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Joliet Catholic Academy (4-5) at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Other pools consist of Ottawa (6-3), Newark (0-7) and Plainfield Central in Pool A, IVC (8-1), Pontiac (5-4) and Seneca (3-6) in Pool B and Fieldcrest (5-6), Metamora (7-4) and Streator (1-11) in Pool D.

Ottawa defeated Morris for last year’s title.

Bracket play will held on Monday, Dec. 22 with the finals day set for Tuesday, Dec. 23.

At St. Bede: The Lady Bruins Christmas Classic will have a new look this season with seven teams in a shootout format, each playing four games over two days on Friday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 27.

St. Bede (4-4-1) will have games on Dec. 26 vs. Orion (3-5) at 11:50 a.m. and IVC (8-1) at 5:35 p.m. and Dec. 27 vs. Brimfield (2-7) at 9 a.m. and Sandwich (3-8) at 5:35 p.m.

Putnam County (0-10) will be playing Brimfield at 10:25 a.m. and Orion at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 26 and IVC at 10:25 a.m. and Sandwich at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Serena (5-6) is the seventh team in the field.

St. Bede defeated Fieldcrest 44-36 for last year’s championship.

At Prophetstown: The Bureau Valley Storm and Hall Red Devils both return for this year’s Warkins Memorial Tournament at Prophetstown High School playing out of separate pools running Dec. 27-30.

The Red Devils (5-4) will play Wethersfield (6-2) at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 with the Storm (4-2) to follow against Morrison (0-9) at 1 p.m.

The Bureau County cagers will play back to back again on Dec. 28 with the Storm facing host E-P (4-4) at 4 p.m. and the Red Devils vs. Rockridge (3-6) at 5:30 p.m.

Crossover games will be held on Dec. 29 with the finals played out on Dec. 30.

Monmouth-Roseville (3-4) defeated Wethersfield 54-37 for last year’s championship.

Boys basketball

At Seneca: This is the second year for the Shipyard Showdown at Seneca, which replaced the former Marseilles/Marquette Tournament.

Hall (6-1), which will play Mendota for their own Colmone Classic championship on Saturday, drew the No. 2 seed and a first-round meeting with neighbor DePue (0-5) at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Their winner will face the winner between No. 7 Reed-Custer (3-4) nand Seneca (2-4) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Defending champion Lexington (5-1) drew the No. 1 seed with Hall, Indian Creek (4-2), Marquette (6-1) and Wilmington (4-1) rounding out the top 5 seeds.

The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27.

Lexington beat the host Irish 52-44 in last year’s championship game.

At Sherrard: Princeton returns for its second season at the Mike Hutchins Holiday Classic, now in its third year at Sherrard which will run Dec. 27-30.

The Tigers (1-6) drew the No. 6 seed and opening date against No. 3 Peoria Dame (2-4) on Dec. 27. Their game feeds into the winner and losers of the No. 2 Sherrard (5-1) vs. No. 7 Alleman (2-6) game. Game times are to be determined.

Byron (3-1) drew the No. 1 seed.

Sherrard defeated East Dubuque 51-39 to win last year’s title.

At LaMoille: The 4th annual LaMoille Holiday Classic will be held Dec. 29-31. Defending champ Galva (6-3), which placed ninth at Hall’s Colmone Classic, returns in a field including Amboy (4-3), Putnam County (2-9) and the Lions (1-8).

Game times are to be determined.

At Princeville: St. Bede will return for the 97th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament, one of the longest tournaments in the state. The Bruins drew the No. 4 seed, facing the host Princes (4-2), the No. 5 seed, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26.

Brimfield (8-0) is the top seed with Elmwood (7-0) at No. 2 and Peoria Heights (5-1) at No. 3.

The tournament runs through Dec. 29.