St. Bede inducts 2025 Hall of Fame class

St. Bede Academy inducted its 2025 Hall of Fame class during homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 4 in the Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.
The inductees are:
- The 2005 sectional tennis championship team – The Bruins were the first and only boys tennis team to win an IHSA Sectional Championship. Team members included state qualifiers Matt Morse, Thomas Sitterly, Dylan Slupianck, Kyle Entwistle and Peter Faletti and John Sitterly.
- Lainie (Schweickert) Smyk – The record-setting pitcher led the Bruins softball team to its first-ever state appearance as a senior in 2013. She had 57-21 career record with a 1.47 ERA with a 20-strikeout, 10-inning sectional finals game and was named as the BCR Softball Player of the Year.
- Some of her fondest memories include making it to Class 2A State for the first time in St Bede softball history. “The love our teammates had for each other brought us there along with our amazing coaches,” Smyk said. “I loved game days. The support from our classmates we had for our team was top notch. The boys would line the outfield fence for our games, hanging K’s on it when I got a strikeout and heckling the opponents outfielders.”
- 1974 football team – The Bruins were a “powerhouse squad” with multiple All-State players, posting a 7-2 record. Team members include: Thomas Arkins, Robert Baima, Lawrence Baracani, Rory Baracani, Louis Bertrand, Jonathan Brandt, William Brown, Michael Cahill, Thomas Carr, David Carruthers, Gregory Ceresa, Williams Collins, John Congo, James Corpus, Kerry Cruz, Keven Davis, Ronald Day, James Dority, Robert Ebener, Gary Gahan, Jeffrey Galas, Dale Gregorich (manager), William Gorman, Richard Halko, Charles Hyson, Keith James, Kevin Kirwan, Mark Klein, Jay Knauf, Joseph Kolodziej, Stephen Kunkel, Lawrence Link, Thomas Lucas, Jay Miklavcic, Robert Miller, Eugene Pavinato, Thomas Ptak, Donald Sabatini, Thomas Samolinski, Kevin Savio, Clifton Shay, Michael Shields, Michael Stuart, Kenneth Surr, Ronald Swingel, Thomas Verucchi, Michael Venegas, Walter Waligora, Kevin Wall, Robert Watson, Mark Wozniak, coach Joseph Furlan and head coach John Gaughan.
- Molly Maciejewski – The 2002 graduate was a three-sport standout and captain, leading the volleyball program to its first regional championship. She was named as MVP of the St. Bede volleyball and basketball teams and first-team all-area as well as softball.