Jillian Pinter’s 5 kills help St. Bede to win: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Girls volleyball

St. Bede d. Hall 25-10, 25-20: At Spring Valley, Jillian Pinter had five kills as the Bruins defeated the Red Devils. Hanna Waszkowiak and Nelle Pothoff had four kills each for St. Bede (8-5-1).

Lexington d, Fieldcrest 25-18, 25-19: At Minonk, the Knights fell to the Minutemen in a Heart of Illinois match to fall to 3-6-2 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

Boys golf

Hall 169, Princeton 177, St. Bede 178: At Spring Valley, Princeton senior Jackson Mason shot a 38 to earn medalist honors. Noah Plym of Hall shot a 40 to tie for second with teammate Joseph Perez. Zach Husser shot a 43 to lead the way for the Bruins.

Bureau Valley 162, Rock Falls 190, Sterling 190: At Sterling, Wyatt Novotny shot a one-over par 37 to lead the Storm to the match win. Chase Stier (41), Logan Philhower (42) and Atticus Middleton (42) rounded out the top five finishers for BV.

Somonauk 152, Earlville 172, Serena 188: At Earlville, Aaden Browder shot a 38 to finish in a tie for third and Hunter Schubbe shot a 42 to tie for sixth for Earlville.

Amboy 189, Polo 220: At Amboy, Chase Montavon shot a 43 to lead the way for the Clippers. Jason Dickinson (47) and Mike Ackert (48) rounded out the top three for Amboy. Cooper Dawson shot a 52 to lead the way for Polo.

Girls golf

Three Rivers Athletic Conference Tournament: At Port Byron, Princeton finished fifth and Mendota ninth overall. Hanna Claiborne shot a 96 to place ninth for Princeton. Ashlynn Rickels placed 27th overall for Mendota.

Lincoln-Trail Conference Tournament: At Kewanee, Michaela Noder finished 15th overall for Bureau Valley’s top finisher.

Somonauk 231, Earlville 256: At Earlville, Mya Ramey shot a 56 and Sierra Majestic a 59 to lead the Raiders in the Little Ten Conference match.

Boys cross country

West Carroll 34, Stockton 40, Amboy 47: At Lake Carroll, Henry Nichols ran away from the field to win the Eastland Invite individual race.

Girls cross country

Stockton 30, Amboy 44, Eastland 46: At Lake Carroll, Grace Althaus placed fourth and Scarlett Payne fifth to lead the way for the Clippers.

Girls tennis

Streator 5, St. Bede 0: At Streator, the Bruins fell to the Bulldogs in a nonconference match.

Boys soccer

Orion-Sherrard 4, DePue-Hall 0: At Orion, the Little Giants were shut out in a Three Rivers Conference game.