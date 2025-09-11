Elijah House wins 2025 Underground Railroad 5K

Elijah House of Sheffield (from left) and Brian Taylor and Brett Loftus of Princeton were the top three runners in Saturday's 2025 Underground Railroad 5K run in Princeton. (Photo provided)

Elijah House forgot that the Underground Railroad 5K was coming up during the Homestead Festival.

Then he got a phone call from his mom, Cherie, a few days before to see if he was still running. He not only ran it, he won it.

House, 20, clocked a winning time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds, beating the field by more than a 1:15.

A former BCR Runner of the Year from Bureau Valley, House ran at Sauk Valley College the past two years and will be running track for St. Ambrose University next spring. Two weeks after nationals for Sauk, House said St. Ambrose coach Tyler Mulder sent him training videos he’s been working out with.

“I think I’ll be in the best shape I have been this winter and only getting better, God willing,” he said.

Brian Taylor, 41, of Princeton was second in 19:02 and Brett Loftus, 26, of Princeton was third in 20:12.

Grady Thompson, 20, of Princeton, who was home for the Homestead Festival, entered to join his dad, Eric, in the race. He placed fourth in 20:30, wearing borrowed running shoes from his dad. A basketball standout at Princeton, now in junior year at Dubuque University, Grady Thompson hadn’t run a 5K since he was 11.

Brianna Legner, 27, of Princeton won the women’s race in 22:07. Christi Wilson, 41, of Marseilles was second in 22:25 and Briinuh DePauw, 11, of Tiskilwa third in 22:35.