Bureau County Property Transfers for Aug. 16-31

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Aug. 18, 2025

Diane Denisewich (adm) and Irene Landanski (decd) to SFVI LLP, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Westfield Township, $1,400,000.

Kenneth Olson to Amanda and Christopher Donovan, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Neponset Township, $5,000.

Aug. 19, 2025

Bureau County Sheriff, Kathleen Parks and Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to John Johnson, sheriff deed, Lot 3 in Block 9 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $20,000.

Aug. 20, 2025

Luke Davis to Ian and Jenna Nichols, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 13 in Block 3 and part of Lot 14 in Block 3 in Wyanet, $130,000.

Renay Plymire to Adam Barsness and Ginger Waugamon, joint tenancy deed, Lot 26 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $165,000.

Aug. 21, 2025

Dustin Wolford (adm) and Jerry Wolford (decd) to Dorothy Slavik (tr) and Dorothy Slavik Trust, executor deed, part of Lot 18 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $115,000.

Kaocho Saechoa to Gabriel Baltazar and Jessica Saephan Baltazar, warranty deed, Lot 78 in Oakbrook Park Second Addition Lots 53-105 in DePue, $3,750.

Jean Conway to Avery Detmers and Grace Minnick, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 45 in Ladd, $130,000.

Troy Burd Jr. and Sara Burd to Sergio Cirilo and Margaret Ferguson, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Valley Ridge Subdivision in Spring Valley, $258,000.

Aug. 22, 2025

Michelle Decker (ex) and Chester Decker III (decd) to Anthony and Ashley Hill, executor deed, part of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $170,000.

Brenda Odell to Troy Lundeen, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Concord Township, $22,000.

Donald Verbout to Ryan Shipp, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 in Block 20 in Neponset, $15,000.

Aug. 25, 2025

Sandra VanKeulen to Laura Debelina and Paul Norwich, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 13 and part of Lot 2 in Block 13 in Wyanet, $155,000.

Luke and Nicole Ladgenski to Bear Minimum Trust, Michael Handler (tr), Zackary Hubbard and Annette Suarez (tr), Lots 4 and 5 in Block 75 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $20,000.

Judith Mills (ex) and Thomas Syler Jr. (decd) to Erlinda and James Appenheimer, executor deed, Lot D in Innsbruck 3 Condominium in Princeton, $150,000.

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Francisco Sandoval Jr., warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 7 in J.H. Seaton’s First Addition in Seatovnille, $289,900.

Paul and Sally Piercy to Gerry and Stephen Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Spring Creek Addition in Ladd, $318,500.

Douglas and Marsha Reno to Stacey Clipperton and David Nolden, warranty deed, part of Lot 18 in George Ide’s Subdivision in Princeton, $125,000.

Larry and Sally Hansen to Patrick Grabbe, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 1 in Neponset, $74,000.

Aug. 26, 2025

Aaron and Janet Isaacson to Giovanni Gualandi, warranty deed, Lot 50 and part of Lot 49 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $138,000.

Carol Loftus to Caleb and Katrina Snell, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 in Block 6 and Lot 11 in Block 6 in Ohio, $180,000.

Charles and Nancy Pappas to Paul and Sally Piercy, warranty deed, Lot 31 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $297,000.

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Russell Bernabei, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 11 in Wyanet, $125,000.

Aug. 27, 2025

Jacob Krolak to Hunter and Mackenzie Frank, warranty deed, Lot 58 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $210,000.

Joshua Johnson to David Newhalfen and Leslie Urnikis, warranty deed, Lots 31 and 32 and parts of Lot 30 in Miller’s Third Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $95,000.

Melody Sheahan to Allison and Chad Geuther, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Clarion Township, $372,920.

Aug. 28, 2025

Clint and Heather Stockwell to Jimmy Demuynck Jr., warranty deed, Lots, 7, 10, 11 and 14 in Block 15 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $185,000.

Caryl Dimmig (adm) and Ronald Rote (decd) to Chase and Mackenzie Sellnow, administrator’s deed, Lot 1 in Gosse Waltz Addition in Princeton, $148,000.

Aug. 29, 2025

Peter Swanson (tr) and Konnie Swanson Trust to Mid-Farm Ag Inc., trustees’ deed, part of Section 5 in Bureau Township, $419,963.37.

Roger Swanson (decd), Ronald Swanson (ex) and Ronald Swanson to Mid-Farm Ag Inc., executor deed, parts of Section 16 in Bureau Township, $419,963.37.

Taliani Developments to Jorge Alberto Escobar Jr., warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 122 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $137,500.

Clifford Rygh to Jose Luis Montoya Ibarra and Perla Mariel Montoya, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 10 in Ladd, $77,800.