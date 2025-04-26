Ottawa Friendship House to expand Fuchs Center to enrich lives, meet growing community needs

The Ottawa Friendship House announced the expansion of the Fuchs Center, a comprehensive day program facility dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Photo provided by Tony Barrett)

The Ottawa Friendship House announced the expansion of the Fuchs Center, a comprehensive day program facility dedicated to enriching the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Named in honor of the late Lisa Fuchs, who devoted more than 31 years to the organization, the center embodies her unwavering commitment to fostering independence and community integration among individuals with IDD, the Friendship House said in a news release.​

Located within the organization’s 40,000-square-foot facility on its 22-acre campus in Ottawa, the Fuchs Center’s expansion includes the addition of several new classrooms. This development is a direct response to the growing demand for day programming services in the community. The new classrooms will provide tailored spaces for a variety of activities, including life skills training, arts and crafts, music therapy and social interaction, all aimed at promoting personal growth and self-confidence among participants, Friendship House said.

While the center no longer operates as a traditional sheltered workshop, it continues to offer vocational training opportunities and employment services. Participants receive support in developing job skills, preparing them for potential employment in the community and support on the job. This approach aligns with modern best practices, emphasizing the importance of work-based learning in enhancing the quality of life for individuals with IDD.​

“With a history spanning 60 years, we don’t just serve individuals – they are part of our extended family," Executive Director Anthony Barrett said. “The dedication of the Fuchs Center stands as a testament to Lisa Fuchs’ enduring legacy and our commitment to the community and those with disabilities.”​

The expansion of the Fuchs Center was made possible through donations from the Ottawa community, particularly contributions received during the Spring Fundraiser. These funds have enabled the organization to enhance its day programming services, providing a safe and enriching environment for more individuals with IDD in need.​

For more information about the Fuchs Center and the programs offered at Ottawa Friendship House, go to friendshiphouseillinois.org.