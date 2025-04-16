Ottawa celebrates dispatch team for Telecommunicators Week

Members of Ottawa Central Dispatch and Ottawa Police Department pose for a photo Tuesday, April 15, 2025, outside Ottawa City Hall following a ceremony recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council put a spotlight Tuesday on more than 200 hours of combined service at Ottawa Central Dispatch in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Mayor Robb Hasty opened the meeting by reading a proclamation declaring the second week of April as Telecommunicators Week, describing dispatchers in La Salle County as “the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services.”

Commissioner Tom Ganiere followed the mayor’s proclamation by presenting award pins to members of Ottawa Central Dispatch in recognition of their years of service.

Together, the dispatchers have more than 200 years of combined experience.

The following telecommunicators were recognized:

Jamie Mignone, 28 years

Mindi Jahp, 27 years

Greg Dodd, 22 years

Grant Stock, 22 years

Debbie Lucas, 19 years

Wendy Brown, 17 years

Dan Francisco, 14 years

Stacey Prindiville, 11 years

Lindsey Tieman, 10 years

Jacqueline Hughes, 9 years

Angelica Klinefelter, 8 years

Adam Rowe, 7 years

Ashley Verdun, 3 years

Brittany Chipman, 2 years

Kodi Benedetti, 2 years

Hailey Rosales, 1 year

Ottawa Police Capts. Kyle Booras and Marc Hoster also assisted with presenting awards during the meeting.

Council members thanked the dispatchers for their continued dedication and service to the Ottawa community.