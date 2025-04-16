Ottawa celebrates dispatch team for Telecommunicators Week

The Ottawa City Council put a spotlight Tuesday on more than 200 hours of combined service at Ottawa Central Dispatch in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Mayor Robb Hasty opened the meeting by reading a proclamation declaring the second week of April as Telecommunicators Week, describing dispatchers in La Salle County as “the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services.”
Commissioner Tom Ganiere followed the mayor’s proclamation by presenting award pins to members of Ottawa Central Dispatch in recognition of their years of service.
Together, the dispatchers have more than 200 years of combined experience.
The following telecommunicators were recognized:
- Jamie Mignone, 28 years
- Mindi Jahp, 27 years
- Greg Dodd, 22 years
- Grant Stock, 22 years
- Debbie Lucas, 19 years
- Wendy Brown, 17 years
- Dan Francisco, 14 years
- Stacey Prindiville, 11 years
- Lindsey Tieman, 10 years
- Jacqueline Hughes, 9 years
- Angelica Klinefelter, 8 years
- Adam Rowe, 7 years
- Ashley Verdun, 3 years
- Brittany Chipman, 2 years
- Kodi Benedetti, 2 years
- Hailey Rosales, 1 year
Ottawa Police Capts. Kyle Booras and Marc Hoster also assisted with presenting awards during the meeting.
Council members thanked the dispatchers for their continued dedication and service to the Ottawa community.