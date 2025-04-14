Hennepin Park District to host Easter egg hunt April 18

The Hennepin Park District will be having its annual Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 18. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Hennepin Park District will be having its annual Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 18.

The park district will have plastic eggs filled with treats hidden on its lawn for children to collect.

Ages 0-kindergarten will hunt their eggs on the north lawn at 10 a.m. First through fifth grades will hunt eggs on the south lawn at 10:30 a.m.

The Easter bunny will be present for photos. The Easter egg hunt is free to all who participate. For more information, call the Hennepin Pool at 815-925-7319 or email at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.