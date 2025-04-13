Bureau Valley baseball sweeps doubleheader, Princeton tops Sherrard: Saturday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 13-11, Knoxville 1-6 : The Storm completed the doubleheader sweep at home Saturday, scoring 24 runs on 28 hits on the day.

The Storm (11-4) scored 13 runs on 13 hits to take the opener. Bryce Helms led the Storm hit parade with three hits with Elijah Endress (two RBIs), Logan Philhower (three RBIs) and Drake Taylor adding two each.

Philhower scattered four hits with seven strikeouts for the win.

Blake Foster and Taylor each had two hits and two RBIs with Tyce Barkman and Landsen Birdsley also adding two hits with a RBI.

In the nightcap, the Storm came back with 15 hits, led by Taylor, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Bryce Helms (RBI), Philhower (RBI), Foster (double, two RBIs), Barkman (double, RBI) and Birdsley (RBI) all had two hits while Brock Rediger collected two RBIs.

BV threw four pitchers with Foster, the starter, going three innings for the win.

Princeton 12, Sherrard 6: Nolan Kloepping had four hits with two RBIs while Ace Christiansen had three hits, including a double, triple and RBI, as Princeton won the battle of the Tigers in Sherrard.

Jordan Reinhardt (two RBIs), Ryan Jagers and Tyler Forristall (RBI) each had two hits with Will Lott and Noah LaPorte collecting two RBIs each.

Braden Shaw went 4⅔ innings for the win, allowing eight hits, six runs (three earned) and four walks with three strikeouts. Jagers pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings in relief.

Alleman 6, St. Bede 4: The Pioneers struck for six runs in the third inning and made it stand up to hand the Bruins (10-1) their first defeat.

Gus Burr led the Bruins with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Aidan Mullane had a hit and RBI.

Softball

Sherrard 5, Princeton 3: Sherrard took a 5-0 lead after two innings and held on to beat the Tigresses.

Keely Lawson and Kelsea Klingenberg each had two hits while Avah Oertel went 1 for 3 with a RBI, Addi Parry and Piper Hansen both went 1 for 1 with a RBI.

Oertel, the starting and losing pitcher, took the loss, allowing eight hits and five earned runs.

Bureau Valley 5-14, Princeville 6-3: Bureau Valley stormed back from a 6-5 loss in the opener with 17 hits to take Game 2 14-3. The Storm put the exclamation mark on by scoring nine runs in the sixth to put the 10-run rule in play.

Danni Benavidez (RBI) led the Storm with three hits, including a pair of doubles, with Carly Reglin (two doubles, three RBIs), Kadyn Haage (RBI), Emma Stull (three RBIs), Kloey Trujillo (two RBIs) and Remie Marshall (RBI) adding two each.

Mallery Maubach scattered five hits with two earned runs and five strikeouts for the win.

The Princes scored four runs in the fifth inning to ride to a 6-5 win in the opener.

Sadie Bailey went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and RBI in the leadoff hole. Maubach (two RBIs) and Trujillo also had two hits. Reglin (7 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 7 K) was tagged for the loss.

Track and field

At Mendota: Both the Bureau Valley girls and boys teams placed third in the Gooden Invite.

Elise House won the 400 (1:01.38) and Landry Hitzler in the shot (10.10 meters) for the BV girls while Landon Hulsing won the discus (47.70) for the boys.

Other area winners were Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:09.92) and Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (42.58) for the fourth-place Princeton boys and Grace Althaus in the long jump (4.71) and Emily Sachs in the discus (32.54) and 4x100 relay (52.56) for the runner-up Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio girls

El Paso-Gridley won both the boys and girls crowns.

Girls soccer

At Princeton: The Tigresses placed fourth in their own invitational at Little Siberia Field, falling to Beecher in the third-place match.

Princeton opened with a 3-1 win over Streator before falling to Dixon 2-0.

Orion-Sherrard beat Dixon by penalty kicks for the championship.