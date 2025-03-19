WFC softball scores first win; Ottawa baseball, Marquette softball 2-0: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Softball

WFC 7, El Paso-Gridley 4: At rural Streator on Tuesday, host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell used a three-run bottom of the fifth to score its first win of its season and in new head coach/former player Sydnee Plesko’s career.

Jaylei Leininger singled and drove in two runs, Olivia Chismarick had one hit and two runs scored, and Addyson Ewing provided a single, an RBI and two more runs scored in support of winning pitcher Lilly Libby (4 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K). Emma Palaschak (2 2/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) notched the save for the Warriors (1-1).

Marquette 13, Kewanee 5: At Kewanee, the visiting Crusaders (2-0) trailed through four innings before exploding for four runs in the fifth and six in the sixth of the nonconference victory.

Kinley Rick (6 IP, 5 ER, 7 K) picked up the pitching victory, helping her own cause with a single, a double and two RBIs. Caleigh Rick (3 for 5, three RBIs) and Taylor Cuchra (1 for 3, two RBIs) both homered, Kelsey Cuchra provided three hits and four RBIs, and Kealey Rick was 3 for 3 with one run batted in.

Seneca 7, Normal U-High 1: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (1-0) won their season opener led by a complete-game victory from Tessa Krull (7 IP, 1 ER, 12 K) and two-RRBI performances from Alyssa Zellers (2 for 3) and Camryn Stecken (1 for 4 with a double).

“Great way to start against a well-coached, fundamentally sound U-High team,” Senecaq coach Brian Holman said. “Tessa was great in the circle to start off the season, and we did just enough at the plate to give her a cushion [with] contributions from everyone in the lineup.”

Aurora Central Catholic 1, Newark 0: At Newark, the host Norsemen lost a thrilling season opener, with Dottie Wood (7 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) coming down on the wrong side of a pitchers' duel.

The Norsemen managed just four singles from four different players to fall to 0-1.

Earlville 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 2 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the host Red Raiders cruised to the nonconference win.

Sam Knauf and Audrey Scherer (two hits) each drove home three Earlville runs, with Addie Scherer (two hits) notching two RBIs and Shelby Garbacz (two hits) scoring four runs for the victors. Riley Kelly and Bailey Miller also added two hits apiece in support of pitchers Kelly (two runs allowed, one K) and Addie Scherer (no runs surrendered, eight strikeouts).

Baseball

Ottawa 9, Metamora 8: At Metamora, the visiting Pirates improved to 2-0 on the young season, breaking an 8-8 tie with a run in the top of the sixth when Adam Swanson drove in Lucas Farabaugh with an RBI single.

Both Swanson (3 for 4) and Jaxon Cooper (2 for 4) provided three RBIs for Ottawa. Farabaugh added two hits himself in support of winning pitcher Colt Bryson (2 IP, 3 ER, 1 K). Swanson (3 IP, 4 ER, 4 K) got the start and Noah Marvin (2 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) the save.

Lexington 16, WFC 1 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the host Warriors surrendered 22 hits while not managing any themselves in the loss to their old Midstate Conference rival.

Connor Dodge (3 1/3 IP, 7 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss. Sam Schmitz provided Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell with its lone RBI.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Newark 5: At Newark, the host Norsemen trailed throughout the competitive loss.

Five different players provided one hit apiece for Newark in support of losing pitcher Kiptyn Bleuer (2 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 2 K) and reliever David Ulrich (3 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 5 K).

Ashton-Franklin Center 12, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the host Red Raiders received an RBI from Aaden Browder, who also pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball in relief of starter/losing pitcher Declan Brennan (2/3 IP, 2 ER, 0 K).

Girls soccer

Reed-Custer 4, Ottawa 1: At Braidwood, the visiting Pirates lost their season opener in the nonconference friendly.

Ottawa led 1-0 at the half.