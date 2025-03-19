Streator Chamber names Countryside Animal Clinic as February Business of the Month

(From left, back row) Marissa Grimm, Devon Devalee, Chamber Ambassador; Danielle Ethington, Hollie Kolesar, Bridgit McFadin, Kaylee Maier, and Kenzie Erschen. (Front row) Ben Hiltabrand, Chamber Board President; Dr. Abby Eiten and Gladys; Dana Stillwell, Chamber Board Member; Beth Palm, Chamber Board Member; and Tara Bedei, Streator Mayor, pose for a photo after Country Side Animal Clinic was named Streator chamber's February Business of the Month. (Provided by Streator Chamber of Commerce)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce named Countryside Animal Clinic its Business of the Month for February.

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Susan Schmitt, Countryside Animal Clinic began as a single-doctor practice. Over the past 30 years, the clinic has grown into a modern, five-doctor practice, offering comprehensive veterinary care to Streator and the surrounding communities in La Salle County.

All five veterinarians at the clinic are Streator natives and graduates of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.

The Streator Chamber said Countryside’s commitment to quality care and community service has earned them the recognition.

For more information, visit the Countryside Animal Clinic website or call 815-672-4576 to schedule an appointment.