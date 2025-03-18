Softball: 5 to Watch across The Times area in 2025

In an area rich with softball talent, here are just five of the players The Times Sports staff will be keeping a close eye on in 2025.

Tessa Krull

Tessa Krull, Seneca, P/2B, jr.

A unanimous first-team Times All-Area selection and runner-up in our Softball Player of the Year voting a year ago, Krull as a Seneca junior will look to build on her all-state sophomore season that included a 25-3 pitching record with 267 strikeouts and a 1.30 ERA alongside a .280 batting average with 22 runs batted in.

RayElle Brennan

RayElle Brennan, Serena, C/IF, sr.

One of the leaders of last season’s 1A sectional champion Huskers, Brennan navigated arguably the two most difficult positions in a lineup card to fill – catcher and leadoff hitter – brilliantly, earning all-state honors after hitting .423 with 46 runs scored and 38 RBIs.

Mya Zavada

Mya Zavada, Streator, OF, sr.

Alongside fellow senior Makenna Ondrey – who is also expected to have a monstrous prep finale this spring – Zavada will lead the Bulldogs coming off a Times All-Area second-team season that included a .320 batting average, 24 runs batted in and run-down-everything-in-sight play in center field.

Marquette Academy's Taylor Cuchra (Brian Hoxsey)

Taylor Cuchra, Marquette, P/1B, sr.

Another Times All-Area performer last spring, Cuchra has starred for three seasons and looks likely to do it again her senior campaign. Last year the Crusaders' ace pitcher/star slugger was 12-6 in the circle with a 2.55 ERA and 103 strikeouts, while at the plate she batted .471 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Bobbi Snook

Bobbi Snook, Ottawa, C, so.

After a rookie season for the ages, this spring we’ll find out what the Pirates' backstop has in mind for an encore. As a freshman, Snook hit .361 with a dozen home runs and 36 runs batted in while handling regional champion Ottawa’s pitching staff.