Softball: 5 to Watch across The Times area in 2025

By J.T. Pedelty
Marquette's Taylor Cuchra fires a pitch to St. Bede on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Ottawa.

Marquette's Taylor Cuchra fires a pitch to St. Bede early in the 2024 season. (Scott Anderson)

In an area rich with softball talent, here are just five of the players The Times Sports staff will be keeping a close eye on in 2025.

Tessa Krull, Seneca, P/2B, jr.

A unanimous first-team Times All-Area selection and runner-up in our Softball Player of the Year voting a year ago, Krull as a Seneca junior will look to build on her all-state sophomore season that included a 25-3 pitching record with 267 strikeouts and a 1.30 ERA alongside a .280 batting average with 22 runs batted in.

RayElle Brennan, Serena, C/IF, sr.

One of the leaders of last season’s 1A sectional champion Huskers, Brennan navigated arguably the two most difficult positions in a lineup card to fill – catcher and leadoff hitter – brilliantly, earning all-state honors after hitting .423 with 46 runs scored and 38 RBIs.

Mya Zavada, Streator, OF, sr.

Alongside fellow senior Makenna Ondrey – who is also expected to have a monstrous prep finale this spring – Zavada will lead the Bulldogs coming off a Times All-Area second-team season that included a .320 batting average, 24 runs batted in and run-down-everything-in-sight play in center field.

Marquette Academy's Taylor Cuchra (Brian Hoxsey)

Taylor Cuchra, Marquette, P/1B, sr.

Another Times All-Area performer last spring, Cuchra has starred for three seasons and looks likely to do it again her senior campaign. Last year the Crusaders' ace pitcher/star slugger was 12-6 in the circle with a 2.55 ERA and 103 strikeouts, while at the plate she batted .471 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Bobbi Snook, Ottawa, C, so.

After a rookie season for the ages, this spring we’ll find out what the Pirates' backstop has in mind for an encore. As a freshman, Snook hit .361 with a dozen home runs and 36 runs batted in while handling regional champion Ottawa’s pitching staff.

