Princeton Logan's Collyns Etheridge makes a pass in Monday's Class 3A 8th grade sectional finals at Pannebaker Gym. The Lions fell in three sets to Morris Saratoga. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Logan eighth-grade volleyball team won the first set of Monday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade volleyball championship 25-15 at Pannebaker Gym, inching toward a trip to State. Visiting Morris Saratoga, however, rallied to take the match 25-19, 25-21.

The Princeton Logan seventh-grade team advanced to state, falling to Staunton 25-9, 25-21 in the 3A quarterfinals on Friday at Warrensburg-Latham High School. The Lions finished 21-4.