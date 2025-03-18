Princeton FFA student advances to state

Payton Frueh was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Equine Entrepreneurship. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Payton Frueh was selected as the District FFA Proficiency Winner in Equine Entrepreneurship.

Frueh is a member of the Princeton FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Frueh was selected as the District 1 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. Frueh is the daughter of Jared and Jill Frueh from Ohio, Illinois.

Receiving this honor now makes her eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Mt. Zion on Saturday, March 22. Frueh was chosen previously as the Chapter and Section awardee in this area.

Frueh has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: Horse Judging, Livestock Judging, Soils Judging and the Envirothon. Dan Foes is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Princeton High School.

Frueh will receive a plaque for her accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.