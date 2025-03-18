Oglesby approves $62,000 of repairs, pool ‘either has to be fixed or we’re not opening it,' commissioner says

Swimmers cool off in the water on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Oglesby pool. The Oglesby City Council awarded a contract to Putnam County Painting, the lower of two bids, to make urgent repairs to the city pool for $62,000. (Scott Anderson)

“We have a lot of problems at the pool,” Oglesby Commissioner Rich Baldridge said. “The pool either has to be fixed or we’re not opening it.”

The council unanimously approved the repairs; but some raised the concerns about the pool becoming a money pit. Mayor Jason Curran said the pool operates at an $80,000 loss and the city must have a broader discussion about its future.