March 18, 2025
Oglesby approves $62,000 of repairs, pool ‘either has to be fixed or we’re not opening it,' commissioner says

Mayor says pool operates at $80,000 loss

By Tom Collins
Swimmers cool off in the water on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Oglesby pool. The Oglesby City Council awarded a contract to Putnam County Painting, the lower of two bids, to make urgent repairs to the city pool for $62,000. (Scott Anderson)

The Oglesby City Council awarded a contract to Putnam County Painting, the lower of two bids, to make urgent repairs to the city pool for $62,000.

“We have a lot of problems at the pool,” Oglesby Commissioner Rich Baldridge said. “The pool either has to be fixed or we’re not opening it.”

The council unanimously approved the repairs; but some raised the concerns about the pool becoming a money pit. Mayor Jason Curran said the pool operates at an $80,000 loss and the city must have a broader discussion about its future.

