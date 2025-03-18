Chosen Peoples Ministries to appear March 23 at Peru church

Kirill Swiderski, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 23, in First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St., Peru. (Photo provided)

Kirill Swiderski, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 23, in First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St., Peru.

The program is “The Messiah in the Passover.”

Chosen People Ministries is a mission founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions.

This meeting is open to the public. For more information call 815-223-0722. A love offering will be received.