March 18, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Chosen Peoples Ministries to appear March 23 at Peru church

Program will be ‘The Messiah is the Passover’

By Tom Collins
With Palm Sunday on April 1, the Christian church enters into what is considered the most holy week of the year, the week that marks the passion and death of Jesus Christ in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, April 8, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Messiah.

Kirill Swiderski, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 23, in First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St., Peru. (Photo provided)

Kirill Swiderski, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 23, in First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St., Peru.

The program is “The Messiah in the Passover.”

Chosen People Ministries is a mission founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions.

This meeting is open to the public. For more information call 815-223-0722. A love offering will be received.

Have a Question about this article?