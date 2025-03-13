Streator to host meeting for homeowners to apply for up to $60,000 in housing rehab funds

The city of Streator was awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate about 10 houses within the city limits. There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. (Derek Barichello)

Streator residents will be able to apply for up to $60,000 in home rehabilitation funds.

The city of Streator was awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate about 10 houses within the city limits.

There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. A representative from the North Central Illinois Council of Governments will be present to explain the program and will have applications available to opt for the housing rehabilitation grant.

Homeowners should apply if they live in a single-family, owner-occupied home within city limits and meet the income guidelines for low-to-moderate income for La Salle County.

In order to apply, provide the following information: proof of income for everyone in the household age 18 and older (whether they contribute to the household or not), a copy of the declaration page from their homeowner’s insurance showing the coverage on the dwelling, a copy of their real estate tax bill, and copies of current utility bills for gas and electricity.

Each home is eligible of up to $60,000 in rehabilitation efforts, with areas posing a threat to health and safety having the highest priority.

Very low income per the La Salle County low-to-moderate guidelines, people residing in the home with physical or mental disabilities and people residing in the home older than 62 will receive the highest priority.