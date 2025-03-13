BCR boys basketball state tournament update, March 13

Class 1A State

Thursday: Game 1- Chicago Hope Academy (26-7) vs. Effingham St. Anthony (32-4), 9:30 a.m. Game 2 - Lanark Eastland (33-4) vs. Peoria Christian (28-9), 11:15 a.m.

Friday: Third place - losers 1-2, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 1 p.m.

BCR pick: Chicago Hope over Eastland.

Class 2A State

Thursday: Game 1- Belleville Althoff (30-5) vs. Chicago Christ the King (26-9), 2 p.m. Game 2 - Peoria Manual (23-12) vs. Chicago Dyett (25-7), 3:45 p.m.

Friday: Third place - losers 1-2, 11:15 a.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 3 p.m.

BCR pick: Manual over Althoff.

Class 3A State

Thursday: Game 1- Chicago Brother Rice (30-6) vs. Chicago St. Patrick (28-7), 6:30 p.m. Game 2 - Chicago DePaul College Prep (31-4) vs. Chatham Glenwood (24-9), 8:15 p.m.

Friday: Third place - losers 1-2, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Championship - winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

BCR pick: DePaul College Prep over Brother Rice.

Class 4A State

AT CHAMPAIGN

Friday: Game 1- Lisle Benet Academy (31-5) vs. Evanston (30-5), 6 p.m. Game 2 - Richton Park (25-8) vs. Gurnee-Warren (26-10), 7:45 p.m.

Saturday: Third place - losers 1-2, 9:30 a.m. Championship - winners 1-2, 8 p.m.

BCR pick: Lisle Benet Academy over Richton Park.