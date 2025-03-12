Streator track and field opens season in Braidwood: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys track and field

Streator 1st at Reed-Custer: At a four-team indoor meet held Tuesday at Reed-Custer, the Bulldogs claimed first with 81 team points to runner-up Reed-Custer’s 57.

Event winners for Streator included Riley Stevens (25.22 seconds in the 200-meter dash; 1.85 meters in the high jump), L.A. Moton (12.09 in the 60-meter hurdles), Andrew Warwick (3.20 in the pole vault), the 4x200 relay team of Jon Davis, Stevens, Garritt Benstine and Warwick (1:42.84), the 4x400 of Warwick, Andres Salcido, Leodies Jordan and Chase Lane (3:59.93) and the 4x800 of Trenton Studnicki, Ted Neuman, Lane and Gabe Gutierrez (10:47.80).

Adding second-place finishes in individual events were Benstine (200), TJ Horton (60 hurdles) and Moton (high jump).

Girls track and field

Bulldogs runners-up in Braidwood: At a four-team indoor meet held Tuesday at Reed-Custer, Streator placed second with 49 team points, behind Wilmington’s 63.

Claiming first-place finishes were the 4x800 relay team of Izabelle Dean, Giselle Guadarrama, Rhea Huey and Sophia Nasvytis (14:05.70) and Sonia Proksa (4.60 meters in the long jump).

Finishing as runners-up in individual events for Streator were Kylie Simpson (60 dash), Huey (400), Leah Krohe (shot put) and Proksa (high jump).