Walnut Community Bible Church to host Sidewalk Prophets concert on March 19

Walnut Community Bible Church announced an intimate acoustic concert at the ROCK with Sidewalk Prophets on Wednesday, March 19.

This will be the first headliner concert to be held in this new facility. Some of their well known songs include Smile, Come to the Table, Live Like That, You Love Me Anyway and The Words I Would Say.

As one of Christian music’s most beloved bands, Sidewalk Prophets, has five No. 1 radio singles, more than 876 million career global streams, has been nominated for K-LOVE Fan Awards and won the Dove award for New Artist of the Year.

Known for its love of playing live shows, the group has played for nearly 3 million people whom they refer to as the “Great Big Family.” The band’s fifth studio album “Looking Up” was released on Feb. 14.

Tickets are on sale for the 7 p.m. March 19 concert. Tickets may be purchased on EventBrite or visit the WCBC facebook page and go to event page for the concert, then click on ticket link.