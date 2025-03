An aerial view of the Flags of Freedom on Thursday, March 6, 2025 near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route 26 in Princeton.

The Flags of Freedom Committee chairman Rod Johnson was in the Walls 102 studio to talk about the Flags of Freedom 20th Anniversary celebration coming up April 5 in Princeton.

