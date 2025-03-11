Putnam County sixth graders participate in statewide reading program

The Putnam County Junior High School sixth grade students participated in the Rebecca Caudill Young Reader’s Award program. Participants are Karson Actis, Madison Actis, Liam Askeland, Jacob Borri, Angell Chasteen, Guiliana Cimei, Hans Frund, Addison Goetz, Harley Harris, Hudson Heiberger, Marshall Holocker, Liam Judd, Mason King, Sean King, Dani Kramer, Denny Long, Jace Newsome, Allyza Mucu, Michael Padilla, Addilyn Podibinski, Emily Pundsack, Wyatt Rue, Eli Schrowang, Aubree Smith, Trenity Thomas, Lindsay Trinidad, Aubrey Zborowski. instructor Amy Carboni and media paraprofessional Debbie Thompson. Not pictured are Hunter Heckman and Greyson Savery. (Photo provided by Michael S. Olson)

This Illinois award is determined by student votes. This award encourages students to read for personal satisfaction and develops a statewide awareness of outstanding children’s literature. The book “Inheritance Games,“ was chosen, as being the favorite among the sixth grade participants out of the 20 nominated books and the state winner was ”Inheritance Games,“ with 717 votes statewide.

This program was introduced to the students through a cooperative effort among Amy Carboni’s sixth grade classes and Debbie Thompson, PCJH media paraprofessional.

The program issued its thanks to Putnam County Educational Foundation for approving the grant that helped pay for copies of the books and the treats for the party. Putnam County Junior High also was selected to receive a 2024-2025 Readers’ Choice Grant for a set of Rebecca Caudill books from the AISLE/LBSS Endowment Fund.

Staff and faculty members also played a critical role in bringing the program together. Peg Meyers made cookies for the party.

After each student reads one of the books, they must pass the test, and then fill out a story balloon. A balloon report helps the student understand the parts of the novel.

After reading and reporting on three Rebecca Caudill books, the student receives a certificate stating they are eligible to attend the party and to vote for the Rebecca Caudill Young Reader’s Book Award. On Feb. 26, 28 students were given invitations to come to the party which was held on Feb. 28, 27 students voted and a total of 214 books have been read so far by just sixth graders.

Students were treated to cookies, soda, ice cream and toppings in celebration of Rebecca Caudill’s February birthday. Any sixth grader who reads all 20 of the Rebecca Caudill books will have their name engraved on a plaque to be displayed at the school in honor of this accomplishment. Students have until May 7 to meet the requirements to have their name on the plaque.