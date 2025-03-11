Princeton heads up Three Rivers All-Conference wrestling team

League champ Princeton headed the 2024-25 Three Rivers All-Conference wrestling team with five first-team selections.

Senior Cade Odell (285) and Ace Christiansen (144), juniors Augustus Swanson (120) and Casey Etheridge (165) and freshmen Kane Dauber (132) were all named to the first team.

PHS freshman Brayden Bickett (106) received honorable mention all-conference honors.

Mendota senior Angil Serrano was named second-team all-conference while sophomore Gavin Stevenson received honorable honorable mention.

Three Rivers Standings