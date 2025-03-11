March 11, 2025
Princeton heads up Three Rivers All-Conference wrestling team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

League champ Princeton headed the 2024-25 Three Rivers All-Conference wrestling team with five first-team selections.

Senior Cade Odell (285) and Ace Christiansen (144), juniors Augustus Swanson (120) and Casey Etheridge (165) and freshmen Kane Dauber (132) were all named to the first team.

PHS freshman Brayden Bickett (106) received honorable mention all-conference honors.

Mendota senior Angil Serrano was named second-team all-conference while sophomore Gavin Stevenson received honorable honorable mention.

Three Rivers Standings

TeamWinsLosses
Princeton100
Newman101
Kewanee82
Riverdale63
Sherrard65
Mercer County56
Orion56
Rockridge56
E-P47
Monmouth-Roseville38
Mendota19
Hall did not submit recordNANA
