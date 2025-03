The Ottawa High School Concert Choir, Treble Choir, Overboard and Crimson Choir will be performing its Step-Up Day and March Choir Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at the Ottawa High School Auditorium. (Scott Anderson)

The concert is free to the public. The evening of music will end at about 8:15 p.m.