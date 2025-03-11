Eagle Scout installs gaga pit at Guthrie Park in Marseilles

A new gaga ball pit was installed at Guthrie Park in Marseilles as part of an Eagle Scout project, now open for public use. (Bill Freskos)

A gaga ball pit was installed over the weekend in Marseilles.

Eagle Scout Billy Stockman, along with a team of volunteers, installed the pit Saturday afternoon at Guthrie Park.

The pit is located near the concession stand, between the two baseball fields, on the corner of Commercial and Sycamore streets.

Gaga ball is a fast-paced, team-based game played in an octagonal pit. The goal is to avoid being hit by a ball while trying to hit other players below the knees. Players who are hit are out, and the last person remaining in the pit wins.

Similar to dodgeball, the game is played with fewer players and in a much smaller space, making it fun and accessible for both children and adults.

The pit is now open to the public following its installation.