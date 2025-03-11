Award-winning violinist Anton Carus to perform at Hegeler Carus Mansion

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle announced the launch of its new membership program, designed to provide more opportunities to enjoy and support the preservation of the National Historic Landmark. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus Mansion)

Award-winning violinist Anton Carus, 16, currently a student of Julia Fischer at the Munich Conservatory (Germany), will give a special performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, at the Hegeler Carus Mansion, 1307 Seventh St., La Salle.

Carus is the great-great-great grandson of Edward Hegeler, the industrialist who built the mansion, and the great-great grandson of Hegeler’s son-in-law Dr. Paul Carus, who moved to La Salle in 1887 and was employed by Hegeler as an editor.

Anton Carus will play a selection of more intimate pieces that will not be performed at the May 3 performance with the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra. Among many other prizes, Anton was awarded first prize at the 10th International Louis Spohr competition in Weimar (Germany); more recently, he has won a number of prizes with his string quartet. He plays a violin by Stefan-Peter Greiner awarded him by the Deutsche Stiftung Musikleben (Hamburg, Germany).

Refreshments will be served after the performance. Tickets are $55 per person and because of the mansion’s layout, seating is limited.

“This will be a unique experience. Anton Carus, an accomplished and talented violinist in his own right, will play a special concert at the mansion for a small group of people,” said Laura Walker, executive director. “You will not want to miss this very special event.”