Award-winning violinist Anton Carus to perform at Hegeler Carus Mansion

Award-winning violinist Anton Carus, 16, currently a student of Julia Fischer at the Munich Conservatory (Germany), will give a special performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, at the Hegeler Carus Mansion, 1307 Seventh St., La Salle.
Carus is the great-great-great grandson of Edward Hegeler, the industrialist who built the mansion, and the great-great grandson of Hegeler’s son-in-law Dr. Paul Carus, who moved to La Salle in 1887 and was employed by Hegeler as an editor.
Anton Carus will play a selection of more intimate pieces that will not be performed at the May 3 performance with the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra. Among many other prizes, Anton was awarded first prize at the 10th International Louis Spohr competition in Weimar (Germany); more recently, he has won a number of prizes with his string quartet. He plays a violin by Stefan-Peter Greiner awarded him by the Deutsche Stiftung Musikleben (Hamburg, Germany).
Refreshments will be served after the performance. Tickets are $55 per person and because of the mansion’s layout, seating is limited.
“This will be a unique experience. Anton Carus, an accomplished and talented violinist in his own right, will play a special concert at the mansion for a small group of people,” said Laura Walker, executive director. “You will not want to miss this very special event.”