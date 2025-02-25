Serena, Newark and Somonauk win regional openers: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Serena 46, Earlville 30: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Serena, the No. 6-seeded Huskers (17-15) topped the No. 9-seeded Red Raiders (13-19) to advance to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against Newark at Marquette.

Beau Raikes led Serena with 18 points, while Blake Hjerpe added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Earlville was led by 10 points from Easton Fruit, seven each from Gavin Guelde and Grady Harp, and six points and eight rebounds from Adam Waite.

Newark 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Newark, the No. 3-seeded Norsemen (18-13) rolled past the No. 14-seeded Panthers and into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinals against Serena at Marquette.

Newark was led by Dylan Long (18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks), Jimmy Kath (12 points, three assists), Payton Wills (11 points, seven rebounds, seven steals) and Reggie Chapman (10 points, 16 assists).

Somonauk 62, Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy 47: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional at Somonauk, the No. 10-seeded Bobcats (13-17) advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinals against top-seeded Yorkville Christian with the win over the Falcons.

Brock Sexton poured in 29 points to lead Somonauk with Silas Johnson adding 12.

Aurora Christian 71, Leland 35: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional at Aurora, the No. 12-seeded Panthers (11-18) finished the season with the loss to the No. 5-seeded Eagles.