Reid replaces Findley Smith on La Salle County Board

The La Salle County Board has a new member. Jim Reid, a retired truck driver and Marine, is replacing Beth Findley Smith.
On Thursday, Chairman Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, appointed Reid, a Republican, to District 4, representing Northville Township in northeastern La Salle County. The full board then voted by unanimous acclamation to ratify the appointment and fill the vacancy created when Findley Smith, also a Republican, moved out of the district.
Reid, 65, is an Illinois native who served as a San Francisco police officer after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a military police officer. He finished his career as a commercial truck driver.
“I’m glad to be here,” Reid told his new colleagues after taking the oath of office.
In other matters, the board:
- conferred the Student Excellence Award on Trevor Fuget, a sixth grader at Ransom Grade School and a standout student-athlete.
- approved the emergency purchase and installation of a water heater at the jail for $36,842 to JB Contracting Corp.
- approved petitions (with conditions) for mining operations of 45 acres and 74 acres, both in Troy Grove Township.
- reconvenes at 1 p.m. Monday, March 10.