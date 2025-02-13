Reid replaces Findley Smith on La Salle County Board

La Salle County Board member Jim Reid, R-Somonauk, is sworn in during the La Salle County Board Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the La Salle County Government Complex in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Board has a new member. Jim Reid, a retired truck driver and Marine, is replacing Beth Findley Smith.

On Thursday, Chairman Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, appointed Reid, a Republican, to District 4, representing Northville Township in northeastern La Salle County. The full board then voted by unanimous acclamation to ratify the appointment and fill the vacancy created when Findley Smith, also a Republican, moved out of the district.

Reid, 65, is an Illinois native who served as a San Francisco police officer after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a military police officer. He finished his career as a commercial truck driver.

“I’m glad to be here,” Reid told his new colleagues after taking the oath of office.

Reid introduction Newly appointed La Salle County Board member James Reid (R-Northville Township) introduces himself Thursday to his new colleagues. (Tom Collins)

In other matters, the board: