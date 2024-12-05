Bureau County Property Transfers: October 16-31, 2024

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office: (BCR file)

Oct. 16

Charles Philhower to Eileen and Ronald Behrends, warranty deed, part of Lot 115 and part of Lot 116 in Tiskilwa, $20,000.

Tim McComber (AIF), Betty McComber, Michael McComber, Ricky McComber and Timothy McComber to Michelle and Trent Munson, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 5 in Tiskilwa, $140,000.

Tim McComber (AIF) and Betty McComber to Michelle and Trent Munson, warranty deed, part of Lot 22 in West Addition in Tiskilwa, $15,000.

Oct. 17

Mary Cox, Julie Magana, Eugene Weberski (decd), Josephine Weberski (decd) and Eugene Weberski to Jacob Booth and Hope Goetz, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Block 21 and part of Lot 16 in Block 21 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $165,000.

Angela and Donald Thompson to Jeramiah Gaydos, warranty deed, Lot 17 in Manor Court SD First Addition in Princeton, $225,000.

Gary Todd to Brian Brown, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $42,500.

Oct. 18

David Hedlin to Chad and Melissa Jesse, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Arispie Township, $399,960.

Bobbi and Joseph Russellburg to Alexandra and Logan Sparks, joint tenancy deed, Lots 45, 46 and 47 in First Addition Lake Arispie Subdivision, $315,000.

Oct. 21

JICTB Inc. to Mehdi Merji, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 7 in Cherry, $38,000.

Rebecca Guither to Matthew Brescia, warranty deed, Lot A in Innsbruck 2 Condominium in Princeton, $170,000.

Allen and Barbara Ericsson to Daniel Langford LLC, Allen Ericsson and Daniel Langford LLC, part of Section 17 in Manlius Township, $56,500.

Oct. 22

Princeton Hospitality LLC to Shy Property Management LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Claude Bailey Commercial Park (PT SW 4-16-9) in Princeton, $4,750,000.

Laura Burr, Scott Harrison and Karen Pohar to Brennen Yuvan, warranty deed, Lots 54 and 55 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $70,000.

Oct. 23

Robert Ohda (AIF) and Nancy Ohda to Michael Shoffner, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Walnut, $112,500.

Steven Gerdes (decd), Julia Gerdes (ex) and SHG Farms LLC to Julia and Larry Gerdes, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in South Addition in Walnut, $20,000.

Oct. 24

Deanna Rakoz and Douglas Tuntland to Jamie and Jayson Tuntland, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 3, part of Lot 9 in Block 3 and Lot 8 in Block 3 in Factory Addition in La Moille, $120,000.

Marjorie Anderson, Randy Anderson and Cindy Smith to Katarzyna Piatek Mucha and Maciej Mucha, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $265,000.

Janis Doty to Angela and Terry Summers, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Dover Township, $545,000.

Oct. 25

Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, Truman Capital Advisors LP (AIF) and U S Bank National Association (tr) to Kyle Kinnamon, warranty deed, part of Section 29 and part of Section 28 in Dover Township, $206,000.

Samantha Knudsen, Laramie Storm and Sierra Storm to Douglas Smith Jr. and Ashley Smith, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Princeton (Subdivision E/2 of Lot 109), $225,000.

Michael Murray to Amanda and Joseph Waller, warranty deed, Lot 100 in Tiskilwa, $182,500.

Oct. 28

Eugenio and Ofelia Garcia to Alexis Castellanos Reyes, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 8 and part of Lot 8 in Block 8 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $90,000.

James Barto (tr), Jill Barto (tr), James Barto Trust and Jill Barto Trust to Jacob Code, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 6 in Milo Township, $1,264,028.

James Barto (tr), Jill Barto (tr), James Barto Trust and Jill Barto Trust to Blue Lombardville IV LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 31 in Indiantown Township, $2,409,176.

James Barto (tr), Jill Barto (tr), James Barto Trust and Jill Barto Trust to Carl and Margaret Mangold, trustees’ deed, part of Section 5 in Milo Township, $1,066,059.

James Barto (tr), Jill Barto (tr), James Barto Trust and Jill Barto Trust to Beau Jensen Farms LLC, trustees’ deed, Sections 31 and 32 in Indiantown Township, $1,265,297.

Don and Sandy Elmore to Brenda and Christopher Carr, joint tenancy deed, Lots 6-10 in Block 16 in Dover, $21,000.

Stephanie Powell to Angelica Marlett, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 33 in Ladd, $112,000.

Oct. 29

Katherine Orsini to Jarely Vargas Benitez and Bernarda Benitez Sanchez, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Sunset Farms Subdivision in Spring Valley, $370,000.

James Barto Revocable Living Trust, Jill Barto Revocable Living Trust, James Barto (tr), Jill Barto (tr), James Barto Trust and Jill Barto Trust to Rumbold and Kuhn Incorporated, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Macon Township, $2,868,529.

Kenneth Barkley to Adrienne and Kyle Barkley, joint tenancy deed, Lot 11 in Block 3 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $77,615.

Laura Hopps (adm) and Brandon Hopps (decd) to Austin Walker, administrator’s deed, part of Section 24 in LaMoille Township, $130,100.

Jouquenia and Tyrone Johnson to SA House Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 6, Lot 7, Lot 8, Lot 9, Lot 11, Lot 2 and Lot 4 in Anderson Subdivision (SE and SW 5-16-9) in Princeton, $360,000.

Oct. 30

Linda Treadway to Austin Voice and Alyssa White, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 7 and part of Lot 4 in Block 7 in Tiskilwa, $90,000.

Rebecca Swanson to Andrew and Nicole Creekpaum, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 1 in Homeway Second Addition in Walnut, $90,000.

Xochitl Mendez to Audrey Buchanan and Devyn Strazalka, warranty deed, part of Lot 31 and part of Lot 32 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $189,000.

J Rayne LLC to Moraine Valley Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 112 in Princeton, $60,000.

Dixie and Noel Nichols to Peach Investments LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 2 in Princeton Township, $236,350.

Oct. 31

Barbara Elwell (decd), Walter Elwell and Diane Smith (POA) to Aubrey and Zachary Hicks, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $230,000.

Betsy Sobin to Jose De Jesus Pinones and Jessica Long, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 6 in Dalzell’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $155,000.

Charles and Laura Dubberstine to Gina Blair, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 3 in Johnson Subdivision in Spring Valley, $180,000.

Scott Anderson to Steven Herron II and Amanda Herron, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Milo Township, $29,000.

Mary and Robert Haun to Angela and Donald Thompson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 17 in Indiantown Township, $200,000.