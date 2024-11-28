Winter Nature Walk to be hosted Dec. 14 at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Nell’s Woodland and the University of Illinois Extension invites the community to join a Winter Nature Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave, Ottawa. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Nell’s Woodland and the University of Illinois Extension invites the community to join a Winter Nature Walk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave, Ottawa.

This guided hike will provide participants with an opportunity to explore the beauty of nature in winter. Master Naturalist volunteers also will teach participants how to identify trees using their bark, branches and buds. Hot cocoa and a special nature-themed holiday craft will be provided by La Salle County 4-H.

This event is open to all ages and skill levels. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and wear comfortable walking shoes. For more information or to register visit go.illinois.edu/WinterNatureWalk

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.