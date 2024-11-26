Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic opens in La Salle as alternative to ER

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted for the opening of The Hygienic Institute building in La Salle for the North Central Behavioral Health Systems.
The facility is focused on the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic, as an alternative to Emergency Room visits. The clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on a walk-in basis.
The model of care concept that is available at this location is intended to provide seamless and fast access to services for individuals experiencing an elevated level of distress. Additional services available at the Hygienic Institute location include individual therapy, group therapy, case management, psychiatry and medication management. The goal is to provide a comprehensive wrap-around approach to assist those seeking help. If needing services contact at 815-224-1610 or in-person at 2970 Chartres St., La Salle.