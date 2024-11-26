Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic opens in La Salle as alternative to ER

Curt Bedei, economic development director for La Salle, provided the ribbon and the scissors and Jodi Mahoney, CEO of North Central Behavioral Health Systems did the honors for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, to open the Hygienic Institute Building for North Central Behavioral Health. Present were Bill Zens, executive director and Penny Volkert of Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce; Jay McCrackin executive director Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally in attendance were NCBHS board members Barb Lindquist, Sue Jobst, Steve Maliski and Mary Jo Barry, and NCBHS staff. (Photo provided by Sally Aderton)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted for the opening of The Hygienic Institute building in La Salle for the North Central Behavioral Health Systems.

The facility is focused on the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic, as an alternative to Emergency Room visits. The clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on a walk-in basis.

The model of care concept that is available at this location is intended to provide seamless and fast access to services for individuals experiencing an elevated level of distress. Additional services available at the Hygienic Institute location include individual therapy, group therapy, case management, psychiatry and medication management. The goal is to provide a comprehensive wrap-around approach to assist those seeking help. If needing services contact at 815-224-1610 or in-person at 2970 Chartres St., La Salle.