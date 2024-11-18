Putnam, Marshall, Stark County Probation District receives $5,000 grant for critical technology

McNabb Telephone Company announced the Putnam, Marshall, Stark County Probation District as one of these grant recipients. The Putnam, Marshall, Stark County Probation District received $5,000 to provide critical technology and equipment to clients, enhance probation and treatment compliance, and to expand digital inclusion programming. (Photo provided by Lisa Smith)

The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, announced the recipients of 36 Community Grants totaling nearly $170,000 – the largest number of grants and greatest total annual allocation in its history – to close out the foundation’s 30th anniversary year.

These grants will support a variety of projects aimed at improving quality of life across rural communities served by NTCA members. McNabb Telephone Company announced the Putnam, Marshall, Stark County Probation District as one of these grant recipients. The Putnam, Marshall, Stark County Probation District received $5,000 to provide critical technology and equipment to clients, enhance probation and treatment compliance, and to expand digital inclusion programming.

“By integrating technology into our probation services, we can better support clients in their rehabilitation and reintegration into the community,” Marshall, Putnam and Stark County Probation District Chief Probation Officer Megan Spradling said in a news release. “This grant will allow us to bridge the digital divide and improve compliance through expanded access to the tools and services that are essential to success. We are so appreciative that McNabb Telephone Company, dedicated to improving the quality of life in our rural communities, supported this effort.”

“The Board of Directors and Employees of McNabb Telephone Company are delighted to receive the news that the Putnam, Marshall, and Stark County Probation District’s grant application sponsored by the telephone company was selected as one of the 36 recipients,” Office Manager of McNabb Telephone Company Lisa Smith said in a news release. “It is our hope that in the future, we will be able to support other amazing organizations, like the probation district, receive the help they need to continue with the beneficial work they do for the communities they serve. We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, as well as the Foundation for Rural Service, and the generous programs they offer to the deserving rural organizations in need of assistance.”