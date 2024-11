Coats were delivered from the Coats for Kids drive to the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter. (Shaw Local News Network)

Shaw Local Radio’s Coats for Kids drive collected 158 coats, 33 hats, 16 pairs of gloves, four scarves and two snow pants.

These items were divided and donated to the Streator Salvation Army and the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in Peru and Ottawa.

Sponsors were Eureka Savings Bank, the Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, State Farm Agent, Jessica Strauch, Schimmer Automotive Group and Grasser’s Plumbing and Heating.