Notebook: Area athletes earn all-conference honors

The Three Rivers, Tri-County and Lincoln Trail conferences have recently announced their all-conference teams for volleyball and soccer.

Three Rivers East Volleyball

Princeton senior Ellie Harp was one of five unanimous selections to the Three Rivers East All-Conference team.

Other unanimous selections were seniors Jamie Neumiller and Peyton Umstead and junior Lauren Abbott of league champ Erie-Prophetstown and junior Laylie Denault with Kewanee sophomore Macee Pickering and junior Kaylee Keegan of E-P rounding out the first-team selections.

Princeton juniors Caroline Keutzer and Keighley Davis and Hall senior Kennedy Wozniak were named second-team all-conference.

Honorable mention honors went to Princeton junior Kathy Maciczak and Hall senior Maggie Hoscheid and sophomore Kaitlyn Coutts.

Tri-County Volleyball

Henry-Senachwine senior Lauren Harbison was named as the TCC Player of the Year and classmate Kaitlynn Anderson was named as the TCC Defensive Player of the Year.

Other first-team selections are seniors Lanie Olson and Audrey McNabb of league champ Seneca, Malayna Pitte of Woodland and Avery Durdan of Marquette and sophomore Anna McGlasson of Midland.

St. Bede seniors Ashlyn Ehm and Sadie Koehler received honorable mention honors. The Bruins tied for third place at 6-3.

For Putnam County, freshman Myah Richardson was named second team while senior Maggie Spratt received honorable mention honors. The Panthers finished 3-6.

Lincoln Trail Volleyball

Bureau Valley placed two girls on the Lincoln Trail All-Conference Volleyball team in its first season with senior Kinley Canady and sophomore both earning second-team honors.

The Storm finished 6-5 in league play.

Annawan senior Bella VanOpdorp was selected to the first team.

Three Rivers Soccer

Princeton and DePue-Hall players received Three Rivers All-Conference recognition on the soccer pitch.

Princeton seniors Asa Gartin and Chase Sims along with DePue-Hall junior Gabriel Cano were named to the first-team all-conference.

Second-team honors went to seniors Osvaldo Morales and Iian Bardot of DePue-Hall while Princeton senior Izaiah Smallwood and Landon Davis (GK) picked up honorable mention.

League champ and state finalist Mendota placed seniors David Casas and Johan Cortez unanimously, joined on the first-team by sophomore teammates Cesar Casas and Isaac Diaz.