Sunny Weber runs to 2A state championship; Landin Stillwell all-state: The Times Saturday Roundup

Sandwich's Sunny Weber competes in the Class 2A State Finals Meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Cross country

Weber captures state title: At the IHSA State Finals Meet hosted at Peoria’s Detweiller Park on Saturday, after second and third-place state finishes the past two years, Sandwich junior Sunny Weber brought home the individual championship.

“I didn’t know how far I was ahead, but during the (last) 800, I realized if I just kept going and pushed through it, I’ve got it,” Weber said to Bill Stone, reporting for Shaw Local News Network. “I just tried to push myself, and I realized I could do it, so I was happy.”

Weber became Sandwich’s first individual state champion with a big personal record as well. She covered the three miles in 16:11.24 to win by 16.53 seconds over St. Ignatius junior Annika Swan. Weber finished third at state in 1A as a freshman and was third in 2A last year in a then-best 16:40.4 behind a senior and second-place Swan’s 16:34.8.

“It just means a lot (to win). I’m just really happy right now. That’s it,” she said.

Also in the 2A girls race, Ottawa senior Shaylen Quinn concluded her high school cross country career by running the course at Detweiller in 19:21.28, good for 120th in the 243-girl field.

In Class 1A, Seneca’s girls placed 26th as a team led by Evelyn O’Connor’s 62nd-place run of 18:50.0 and fellow senior Natalie Misener’s 68th-place time of 18:56.3. Liz Mueller (196th, 21:12.7) and Lila Coleman (19th, 21:13.0) also placed in the top 200 of the 255-runner field.

In the 1A boys event, Somonauk-Leland junior Landin Stillwell’s 15:15.68 was good enough to earn all-state honors, placing 21st in the 258-boys field. Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel (118th, 16:18.29) was the area’s other participant.

Somonauk's Landin Stillwell competes in the Class 1A State Finals Meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Girls swimming

L-P Co-Op 3rd at sectional: At the Normal West Sectional contested Saturday, the La Salle-Peru Co-Op placed third in the team standings with 218.5 team points, behind champions Washington’s 372 and runner-up Normal Community’s 297.

Cavaliers’ sophomore Samantha Nauman won two events and qualified for state in both, swimming to victory in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.06) and the 100 backstroke (57.77 seconds).

L-P Co-Op coach Rob McNally was also named the Normal West Sectional Swimming Coach of the Year.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 6th at Mendota: At the Mendota Invitational, the Pirates opened their season by placing sixth led by high roller Robbie Burke’s four-game 756 series (245, 209 high games). Bentley Thumm added a 726 (220).